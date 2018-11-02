Uleofne Armor 3 camera samples from the 21MP Sony sensor (video)

Ulefone Armor 3 is one of the series’ most successful model as all the time it’s on the market, it receives positive reviews from users thanks to its affordable price and good quality. Besides its rugged features and huge battery, the device also sports a 21MP camera sensor on the back that not many talk about. But is it any good? Let’s find out in the video below.

Thanks to the 21MP Sony sensor, shooting with the Armor 3 results in quite clear photos with little noise. Also, the PDAF makes focusing very fast and automatic. As for the second camera on the front, the 13MP is capable enough of clear selfies. So, there’s no need to take an extra camera with you when going out carrying your Armor 3 as “the best camera is the one you carry with you”.

The rest of the specs are already widely known and they include an octa-core SoC together with 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of internal storage, a 5.7″ 18:9 display with Gorilla Glass 5, Face and Fingerprint unlock, wide network bands support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

For more details, visit their official website. The Armor 3 is currently on pre-sale in Banggood for just $259.99. You can get it here.