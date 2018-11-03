xWatch KW16 is not the usual smartwatch and it costs just $14.99 on Giztop

If you are impressed by the fancy and popular smartwatches out there like the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch but are terrified by their absurd price, you might want to take a step back and consider other alternatives. There are other models out there that cost way less and take a different approach on usability and design. One of them is the xWatch KW16 that looks a lot like a traditional wristwatch but hides some neat functions.

Besides showing the time on its high-quality display, the xWatch KW16 features a fashionable design that is clean and minimal and can fit both men and women. Also, it can alert you for incoming calls, messages, even notifications from social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, WeChat, etc.

In addition, the xWatch KW16 is water resistant up to 50 meters. It’s not a diver’s watch but you can stay assured that it will survive swimming, surfing, diving, at a pool party and even in the rain. The watch packs a DA14580 chip and it can go a long time before you’ll need to replace the battery. That is after 13 months with high consumption and 22 months if used normally. And if you activate the energy-saving mode, it can last up to 4.5 years!

The xWatch KW16 is now available on Giztop for an amazingly discounted price of just $14.99 in three colors: Black, Silver, Gold. You can grab one here.