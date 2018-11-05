Ulefone Armor 3 gets it first hand-on (video)

One of Ulefone’s rugged devices that is part of their Armor Series is the Armor 3 and it is already in the production line. For those who want to see it in action right now, folks at Ulefone made a hands-on video to demonstrate its design and performance.

Judging from the video, the phone seems to go flying through apps and functions without a single hiccup. Popular apps like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Spotify and browsing or watching videos are smooth. Even demanding games like PUBG and PES2018 are playable on the Armor 3.

The device features an octa-core SoC combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as well as a 21MP Sony rear camera and an 8MP front one. Of course, it comes with a Fingerprint sensor and face unlock and it is safe to describe it as a global phone thanks to the wide network band support. Lastly, it sports NFC with Google Pay, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a big 10300mAh battery which can give you up to 4 days of heavy use on a single charge.

Ulefone Armor 3 is currently on pre-sale on Banggood for just $259.99 in while the Armor 3T that comes with walkie-talkie function costs just $299.99 on Indiegogo for one more day.