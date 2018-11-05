UMIDIGI A3 official hands-on and Giveaway! (video)

UMIDIGI’s target is to try to create thrilling, touching and premium products with great user experience and affordable prices. In that direction, the new UMIDIGI A3 is a device that is pretty close to the company’s target. Being focused on the global market, UMIDIGI is ready to launch the presale of the device on Aliexpress. To give its fans a taste of what’s coming, the company released an official unboxing and short hands-on video. Let’s take a look.

As you can see, the box contains the device, a pre-applied screen protector, a high-quality case, the charger, the SIM-tray pin, and the Quick Start Guide.

New entry-level beast

The A3 comes with a dual rear camera (12MP/5MP) which is uncommon at this price range. The same goes for the design and build quality that are of a higher category. It sports a double-sided 2.5D curved glass, a feature of flagships mainly, and there is also a triple slot SIM-tray to accommodate 2 SIMs together with a microSD card. This is a very important feature for an entry-level device as most manufacturers use hybrid trays. What’s more, the UMIDIGI A3 is equipped with the MT6739 SoC that is powerful enough for everyday tasks and energy-saving at the same time. It comes in 2 colors, Gold and Space Gray, and there is a bottom box speaker and 3.5mm audio jack to complete a very balanced device.

UMIDIGI A3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

UMIDIGI A3 can even confront the category king, Xiaomi Redmi 6A. As you can see in the comparison chart, the A3 overtakes the 6A in almost all categories and at the same time remains much more affordable.

Giveaway and 11.11 Promotion

As in previous models, the Chinese manufacturer is again offering 20 units to 20 trial users via its global recruitment to help with the improvement of the A3. Every trial user will get a UMIDIGI A3 for free and will have a responsibility to give feedback on using the phone. There are still 3 days left until the activity ends. If you want to participate, just visit the dedicated page here. What’s more, for the upcoming 11.11 promotion period you can get the A3 for $75.99. You just need to pay a $7.6 deposit now and then on November 11th or 12th, pay the remaining amount.