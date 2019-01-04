Elephone PX with pop-up camera makes another video appearance

It’s been 2 months since we learned and informed you about the upcoming flagship from Elephone. The Elephone PX isn’t just another flagship as it sports a pop-up selfie shooter that pops open when you want to take a selfie. This happens through an electric mechanism that pushes the camera module up and then retracts it inside the phone’s body.

The device is powered by Helio P22 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded through the microSD slot. The full-display comes at 6.34″ and it looks stunning since there is no notch on top to spoil its beauty. The pop-up camera hosts a dual sensor configuration with a 16MP main and a 2MP secondary sensor. As for the battery, there is a 3500mAh one that should be enough for a day’s use. The Elephone PX recently was launched on Indiegogo where it will be crowdfunded and you can still grab some early bird deals.