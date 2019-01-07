UMIDIGI F1 kicks off its presale at an incredible, $199 price tag! (video)

UMIDIGI is throwing yet another VFM device to the market and aims at making it China’s big hit phone for 2019. With advanced hardware like Helio P60 AI SoC, waterdrop notch, 128GB of storage and 5150mAh big battery, UMIDIGI F1 is available to order at a crazy price tag of $199.99!

The Helio P60 that was launched in 2018 and is being manufactured on a 12nm technology scores about 140k points on Antutu and can handle heavy games like PUBG. If you add the 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and fast 128GB internal storage, you get a flagship killer that can handle anything.

Another surprise is the big, 5150mAh battery that is rather large for the size of the phone and should easily give 2 days of use. Of course, there is fast charging support as well as NFC. Despite the big battery, the device is just 8.8mm thick. Let it be noted that the F1 is the first from UMIDIGI to run on Android 9 Pie.

To continue with the specs, there is a crisp, 6.3″ FHD+ waterdrop LTPS display. That means 409ppi while the aspect ratio is a modern 19.5: 9. The tiny notch and thin bezels deliver a 92.7% screen/body ratio. In addition, there is a dual rear camera with 16MP/8MP combo and a big, f/1.7 aperture. This means it should shoot good low-light photos. The front shooter hosts a 16MP sensor which can provide clearer beautiful selfies as well as better video calls.

The F1 also has Dual 4G VoLTE, global bands, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor. And it has a sleek, slim design with red, black and gold three colors. But its killer feature is its price tag since it’s really hard to find a similarly cheap opponent with the same specs. Right Now you can grab it on their store for just $179.99.