Alldocube M5XS with Helio X27 and 4G/LTE 40% off for a limited time

Helio X27 isn’t a new SoC. It has been on the market for quite a while now and it was one of the best that MediaTek ever made back in its time. It has equipped millions of smartphones and it was a good time for it to appear on tablets too. So, after a long time that Android tablets were a bit out of market, a new batch of models is now available and Alldocube is among the manufacturers with the biggest activity. Their latest model is Alldocube M5XS that comes to expand the 4G/LTE-enabled tablet availability.

The M5XS comes with a 10.1″ FHD 16:10 IPS display which is great to see after the wave of elongated displays that has taken over the smartphone market. As said above, it is powered by the 10-core Helio X27 SoC that includes the Mali-T880 MP4 GPU clocked at 875Mhz. The chipset is supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage expandable up to 128GB more via microSD. Luckily, it comes with a modern Android version, Oreo, even though it will probably never get the Pie update. Its battery stands at 6600mAh and its biggest advantage is the 4G/LTE support that also includes the Band 20 that is widely used in Europe. It will be available on Aliexpress with a 40% discount for a limited time. To learn more about it, visit the official product page.