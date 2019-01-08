Budget and modern rugged Blackview BV5500 presale begins at $89.99

Blackview is established as one of the world’s leading manufacturers when it comes to rugged smartphones. Entering 2019, the most affordable model of the company, Blackview BV5500, made it to the market analysts’ list as a -soon to become- the best selling among other rugged devices. This is thanks to its unique design that allows for a thinner, ergonomic frame that makes handling more comfortable and easier. In addition, it is stylish and compact just like a sports car thanks to the 5.5″ 18:9 HD+ IPS display. It’s worth mentioning that the BV5500 is completely covered by high-quality industrial rubber that makes it tough, durable, IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified.

And unlike other budget rugged phones, the BV5500 sports a modern SoC that enables smooth UI transitions and favorites multitasking. Also, Google’s Android 8.1 is full of features and reduces the waste of hardware and software resources, resulting in excellent power management as it controls CPU cores in an intelligent way based on users’ habits. Also, face unlocking makes the device even more secure and easier to unlock even when wearing gloves or have wet hands. Lastly, the large, 4400mAh battery that can easily last up to several days (depending on the user’s habits) without worrying about running out of juice.

Starting on January 5th and ending on January 10th, the Blackview BV5500 is available for preorder at an unbeatable price of just $89.99! After that, the price will go up $2 each day until January 20th. Shipping will begin on the 15th and at the same time, you can get a chance to win one for free just by participating in the giveaway activity survey questionnaire. Therefore, if you are interested and want to know more details, head to the official website.