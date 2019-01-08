Leagoo S10 intents to bring under-display fingerprint technology to the masses

Smartphone evolution seemed to have stopped for a long time since all manufacturers were doing, was upgrade specs a bit and charge extra for that. That was until full-display devices appeared, changing the form factor a bit. But the real breakthrough came with the implementation of under-display fingerprint readers. The technology was under development for many years when suddenly Vivo introduced the world’s 1st smartphone with one. Finally, more manufacturers like Huawei and Xiaomi followed and we can safely say that it will become a mainstream spec soon.

The only problem so far is that this feature is used only on flagship devices at very high prices. Leagoo intents to solve this once and for all with the Leagoo S10, its latest flagship, by making it available to the vast majority of users at an affordable price. In addition to the under-display fingerprint sensor, Leagoo equips its flagship with a fast Face Unlock system that also became very popular after Apple introduced it on iPhone X.

Besides the innovative features, the Leagoo S10 packs a large 4050mAh battery, providing you with many hours of use on a single charge. This means that even under heavy use, it can last one day with ease. Plus, with the 10W wireless charging, cable mess stays away. What’s more, powered by the AI capable Helio P60 and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage, smoothness and multitasking are guaranteed. Lastly, there is a dual AI-supported rear camera with 20MP/5MP sensor combination while the selfie shooter features a 13MP AI beauty one. You can learn all the details on the dedicated page here.