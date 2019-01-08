The All-in-one Modular Doogee S90 will eventually appear on crowdfunding platform (video)

With smartphone sales predictions indicating that the market is starting to decline, manufacturers are starting to present something different that will attract consumers. In an era where most devices look the same, differentiation is important. Doogee will try to beat that decline by introducing the Doogee S90, the rugged modular smartphone that was leaked last month. The S90 can be considered an all-in-one device since by introducing some interesting add-ons, you can turn it in the best device in 4 categories: Gaming, photography, battery, and walkie-talkie. The Chinese manufacturer has been known to produce quality rugged phones before, and now they want to take it to the next level with the S90 that is expected to debut on a crowdfunding platform. So, let’s see the modules that attach on the back of the phone via magnets, in detail.

Night Vision Camera Module

The Night Vision camera module is a real gift for those addicted to photography. Being able to illuminate even pitch-black scenes, this night vision camera module makes it possible to shoot clear and bright shots through extreme darkness with its 12 times light sensitive telephoto lens, f/1.8 big aperture, 131°super wide-angle, and IR correction capabilities. Of course, this sounds too good to be true, so we’d like to test it for more reliable results.

5000mAh Power Module

Of course, a battery module is an obvious choice and could be left out. The Power Module gives users 2 extra days of power which comes in handy when your phone’s battery is drained and is removable anytime in a second. Featuring a high density, long battery life, and advanced international safety levels, the 5000mAh power module turns the 5050mAh S90 into a 10,050mAh phone but with lighter weight than an integrated phone, keeping you connected at all times.

Powerful Digital Walkie-talkie Modul

We have seen other rugged phones with walkie-talkie function integrated but being able to turn your phone into a walkie-talkie whenever you need to, is awesome. So, the Walkie-Talkie module provides clear and real-time digital speech quality that more than substitutes the common walkie-talkies normally used. As it happens with the Doogee S80, its frequency ranges from 400-480MHz, with the super high sensitivity of -120dBm and a wide communication distance between 6-10km. In addition, the S90 walkie-talkie supports both private and group calls, unlike most conventional walkie-talkies. And there’s also a powerful stereo speaker in case you find yourself in a noisy environment.

Professional Gaming Module

Doogee recognizes the need for a powerful phone, powerful enough to become a gaming device when needed. For that reason, they chose the Helio P60 octa-core SoC accompanied by the Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. What’s more, they even created a Gaming module that is built for pro mobile gaming offering responsive buttons and a firm, comfortable grip.

As you can see, the Doogee S90 is a real all-in-one device with the company carefully choosing the module lineup they offer. Modular devices may be an old idea but most of the times it doesn’t matter how old is an idea but how good it’s implemented. And Doogee seems to press all the right buttons here and all that is left is for the crowdfunding campaign to go live so we can learn the pricing.