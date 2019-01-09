Alldocube M5X 2.5K display 4G/LTE tablet flash sale on Gearbest

Alldocube has a wide range of Android tablets in its portfolio with many of them offering 4G/LTE support which should be a minimum standard in today’s tablets. One of them is the Alldocube M5X that besides 4G/LTE support, features a 2.5K display as well. Usually, tablets with these specs cost a lot of money but the flash sale on Gearbest guarantees that your pocket won’t hurt much. The M5X is offered for just $169.99 for a limited time, until January 13th.

As said above, the M5X sports a 10.1″ 2560×1600 IPS display while the Helio 10-core SoC takes care of performance and 4G/LTE connectivity. Also, the device features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage and that’s enough for just about everyone. Of course, it runs on Android with the version being very recent as it comes with Android Oreo. Other than that, there is a big, 6600mAh battery, dual-band WiFi and a wide support of network bands, including LTE Band 20 that is very popular, especially in Europe. If you wanted to obtain a capable tablet at an affordable price, now is the time. You can get it on Gearbest. For more details about the device, visit the product page.