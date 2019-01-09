CES2019: Leagoo embraces future with style and technology for everyone

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the biggest consumer electronics show worldwide and the perfect spot to satisfy your curiosities and trigger your interests for a bigger picture of what’s to come in the following years. Of course, many of the products showcased in such shows, most of them are either expensive or too futuristic to enter mass production.

As always, smartphones take a big share in CES as innovative features and tech breakthroughs happen a lot more often than in other industries. Nevertheless, they still are too expensive for many tech enthusiasts. And here is where Leagoo steps in and unlike other exhibitors, brings quite a few intriguing and pioneering products for smartphone lovers at affordable prices.

A perfect example is the Leagoo S10, that carries cutting-edge features like the in-display fingerprint unlock and a state-of-the-art AI augmented technology. Both techs are revolutionary in the smartphone industry but usually come at a high price. The S10 solves this problem by making these features available to everyone at a very competitive price.

Besides the S10, the Chinese manufacturer also brings Leagoo S11 to the table and comes with a large 6.26″ waterdrop full-display design to reach an impressive 91.2% screen-to-body ratio. AI is also included in the S11 and enhances power efficiency and performance by intelligently allocating system resources in real-time. It also optimizes all apps running in the background and improves battery life for smart battery management.

Although in the past Leagoo focused more on the low and mid-range market segment but now, with the release of both S10 and S11 with in-display fingerprint sensor, AI technology and new design, they will try to grab a piece of the high-end smartphone market share. Lastly, they both retain the Leagoo tradition that means high quality and affordable prices, making expensive features available to every user. For more info on Leagoo, visit their official website.