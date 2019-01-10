Landscape presents MUJA, a revolutionary gamepad at CES 2019

CES hosts some of the biggest manufacturers in the world every year and during the show, many future and innovative products and technologies are presented. But CES is also important to smaller companies as well as many of them are pretty innovative but lack the fame. One of these companies is Landscape that is recommended by Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak. And today, they are pushing out their second generation gamepad, MUJA, on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. And they claim its nothing like you’ve ever used before.

MUJA is not a conventional gamepad. Traditional gamepads are bulky, sometimes heavy, and most of the times inconvenient to carry around. What’s more, most of them allow you to only use 2 fingers to control the game which is a bit restrictive as modern games allow for unlimited movement and actions. Lastly, many smartphones overheat when playing intensive games enclosed in a gamepad. Handscape MUJA wants to solve all of these problems with its suction cup design that attaches on the back of the phone, multi-finger support, heat dissipation, Bluetooth connection, etc.

In addition, MUJA supports both iOS and Android smartphones and its built-in 450mAh battery supports continuous 36 hours play time and 56 hours of standby. To continue, the heat dissipation feature improves the phone’s performance while gaming by keeping the temperature at an acceptable level. Also, the MUJA is touch-enabled and ergonomic so you can use both the gamepad and the display at the same time to control games. Lastly, the innovative stick-on design helps the gamepad to stick tightly on your phone and improve comfort after a long period of gaming. According to the manufacturer, there are more innovations to be revealed soon.

Back in 2015, Landscape introduced their 1st gen controlling device for iPhone and iPad but the downside was that it required a different purchase if you wanted to use it on both iPhone and iPad and it worked only on iOS devices. The advantage of MUJA is that it can be attached to devices of any size and it now supports Android too. To keep up with news from the company and learn when MUJA crowdfunding campaign will kick off, subscribe here.