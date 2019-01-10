Ulefone Armor 6 takes a GPS test and here are the results (video)

Ulefone Armor 6 is the current flagship for Ulefone in 2019 and according to the company, it wants to be the top rugged phone. At least until the next one. The Armor Series keeps getting better and better each generation by improving the durability and receiving multiple compliments from users and media. But besides durability, a good rugged device should come with excellent GPS reception and Ulefone released a GPR test video to prove just that.

As you can see, the Armor 6’s signal is quite strong with the chip supporting GPS, GLONASS, and Beidu services. Even when going through a tunnel, the Armor 6 performed better that the car’s built in navigation system. Besides the reliable GPS performance, Armor 6 comes with Helio P60 together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, there is IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G protection grade

The rest of the specs include a 6.2″ FHD+ notch display, dual camera on the back with 21MP/13MP sensor combo, a 13MP selfie shooter, big 5000mAh battery with wireless charging, fingerprint and face unlock, global network bands support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo. For more information, visit the product page here.