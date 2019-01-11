Doogee S90 will get a 5G module that will drive it ahead of its competitors (video)

Only a couple days ago Doogee S90 was officially announced bringing modules along, in an effort for the company to differentiate from the rest of the industry. And indeed, the modules announced seem very interesting and well-thought. But besides these modules that are already known, today the company announced that they will be bringing a brand-new 5G module to the market as well. This is a direct response to rivals that have or will announce their solution soon. The network speed after pairing the 5G module is 10 times faster than what it is now. Let’s take a look at the other 4 modules in the video below.

According to Doogee, the 5G module will use the 28GHz spectrum and that indicates that the company intends to push the S90 to the US market. What’s more, The module will be powered by MediaTek’s 5G modem and will be in line with 3GPP Release 15 independent networking specification. While operating, the 5G module will take over all the modem functions of the handset, including 4G and 5G networks.

The network handover from 4G to 5G will be made automatically. When light tasks like browsing take place, 4G will be used, and when there’s the need for more bandwidth when watching HD videos or performing downloads, for example, 5G will take over. In lab conditions, the 5G module reached 3.5Gbit download speeds while 1Gbit is expected in real life conditions. As for the upload, the speeds where 1.2Gbit and 350-450Mbit respectively.



The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that it will be their 1st 5G module but will not be the last. Doogee is trying to to be one of the first enterprises to enter the 5G mobile era but also striving for more innovations for their upcoming models. The Kickstarter campaign is not official yet but you can take a sneak peek here.