Video of Elephone A6 surfaces, official release should be getting closer

Some months ago, Elephone announced a whole new series of devices that will be part of this year’s company portfolio. Devices with pop-up cameras as well as devices with triple cameras on the back in the likes of Huawei P20 Pro. One of these devices is Elephone A6 that was supposed to be released at the end of last year but it was delayed a bit. Well, it seems that it now is ready to hit the stores as a video of a fully working device surfaced showing what should be the final device.

Elephone A6 was unveiled at the Hong Kong Global Resources Mobile Electronics Exhibition and will come with quite solid specs for a mid-ranger. It will be equipped with the MTK67622 SoC together with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The display will stand at 6.24″ with HD+ resolution while the battery under the back panel will be a 4000mAh one. The killer feature will be the triple rear camera that will consist of a 16MP/2MP/2MP sensor array. As seen in the video, the device looks beautiful and we are eager to get our hands on it to test the camera configuration and the overall user experience.