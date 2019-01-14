Doogee S90 becomes a 10050mAh battery beast with the Power Module

In previous articles, we talked about the Doogee S90, the modular smartphone that Doogee is going to bring to the market this year. It initially will come with 4 modules that include the Power Module, Game Module, Night Vision Camera Module, and Digital Walkie-talkie Module. Users can change the various modules of the smartphone so as to improve its function or performance. With the Power Module in particular, the S90 turns into a 10050mAh battery monster in a second, as the module carries a 5000mAh battery that increases the device’s battery life to 2 more days of use.

Versatile Functionality: 5000mAh Power Module Turns to a Power Bank

Doogee adopts the theory that a device can offer endless possibilities with the use of modules as the device’s features can be expanded according to the user’s needs. Look at the Power Module for example: if you run out of battery when being on the go, you can easily keep walking as with just one move, you can add an extra 5000mAh powerbank that allows for 2 more days of use. And there is no need for cables and such hassle as it clips-on the body of the device. So, a total of 10050mAh are available for the Doogee S90 with this module.

Features of the Power Module

You can switch between a regular smartphone and a powerbank at any moment

The modular accessories of this smartphone can be attached by connecting through a magnetic connection in a second

Whenever you attach the powerbank module, there is no need for charging cables since the unit connects magnetically

In powerbank mode, the smartphone has access to a total of 10,050mAh of power

It is ideal for various applications such as for construction teams, outdoor enthusiasts, mountain hikers, and gamers among others

Its modular parts are portable and safe to use

Magnetic point connections & premium capabilities

The DOOGEE S90 makes use of magnetic point connections to attach the modular parts. This is not new, as Motorola has the same approach for its modules. There are 16 metallic points on the rear cover of the smartphone. The modules are attached to the smartphone through magnetic force. What’s more, even data can be exchanged through the metallic points in case you use the Night Vision or Walkie-Talkie modules. Simply attach the modular parts on the back of the smartphone so as to use them and expand the device’s capability.

Besides the modules, the Doogee S90 is a true mid-range flagship featuring the Helio P60 SoC, full-display with a U-shaped notch, and a super-easy way of transforming into whatever you want it to via the modules. The process takes less than 1 second for each modular section. It is a worth-noting approach that opens a new door to the way we see and use smartphones. Want a better camera? You got it. Want a bigger battery? There’s the Power Module. Even nitche features like the walkie-talkie function is easy with the right module.

The Doogee S90 will be officially launched globally through Kickstarter today, January 15th and the price will be just $299 for the device while the added module bundle will cost just $100 more. Buyers can purchase the S90 without the modules bundle or they can choose the one they prefer if they don’t want to go for the full pack.