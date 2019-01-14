Ulefone Armor 6 gets its first hands-on video

Ulefone Armor 6 is the company’s latest rugged device in a series that has always been very successful for the company. So, the Chinese manufacturer decided to make a hands-on video for all users to see how it does in terms of appearance, performance, and durability. Let’s check it out below.

As you can see, all daily tasks like social media, emails, browsing, messaging, and media consumption, run smoothly most of the times. Also, positioning through the triple support of the chip is precise. What’s more, there is support for Zello and Voxer push-to-talk functions while there is dual-SIM/dual-VoLTE/dual-standby functions available.

As for the build quality, the Armor 6 is made of TPU and metal. The metal frame enhances the body’s durability while the TPU body is flaexible and durable to make sure a drop won’t ruin your device. Besides drop resistance, the device is IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G certified so you are protected from water and dust as well. And it comes in 3 nice colors too. Plus, the UV detector helps protect from harmful sun rays.

Moving to the hardware specs, thanks to the Helio P60 octa-core AI SoC accompanied by the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage make sure you are covered now and make the device future-proof, meaning it can handle any software update for the next couple of years. In addition to that, the phone boasts a 6.2″ notch FHD+ display that delivers high clarity and color accuracy. Even under the brigh sun, the display remains fully reradable. Lastly, there is a 21MP/13MP dual rear camera, a 13MP selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery that supports wireless and 18W wired charging. Also, the phone supports fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Starting today, the Ulefone Armor 6 begins its global pre-sale. And if you order yours from the official website, you can get a chance to get free accessories and $100 discount. For more information, visit the dedicated launch page here.