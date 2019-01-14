Ulefone Armor 6 rugged flagship kicks off global pre-sale (video)

Ulefone is confident that their new rugged flagship, Ulefone Armor 6, could become the top indestructible device for 2019 and that confidence stems from the long experience they have in building rugged smartphones. Being the 6th generation of the Armor Series, it features the best protection and performance yet. Let’s check out what it bears in the presentation video below.

Certified by IP68/IP69K protection grade and MIL-STD-810G standards, the Armor 6 is strong and solid easily. Waterproof under 2m of water, 1.2m high drop-resistant as well as dust resistant, it can become a good partner when doing outdoor activities. Plus, it has a pleasant and modern design. Also, it features a UV detector that can become really handy during the hot summer days.

Moving on to the specs, the front panel sports an impressive 6.2″ 19:9 FHD+ display with noteworthy clarity and color reproduction. At the same time, the display panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. On the inside, there is the Helio P60 12nm A.I.-powered SoC that in conjunction with the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, makes the device run smooth and consume less battery than previous generations.

As for the camera department, the 21MP/13MP dual rear camera with dual flash promises high-quality photos with low noise. Also, it is supported by the AI SoC that learns and acts instinctively for enhancing the real-time photo. But we’ll have to test it extensively to reach a definite verdict. In addition to the dual camera, there is a large, 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging. Security is taken care of by the fingerprint and face unlock methods and you can rest assured that it will work in your country as it comes with a wide network band support. And speaking about networks, the phone supports dual-LTE+/dual-VoLTE. Lastly, there is NFC with Google Pay, GPS, Glonass, and Beidou positioning systems, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

The global pre-sale is now open and you can grab the Ulefone Armor 6 for $100 less as well a free wireless charger only offered during the presale period. To do that, just visit the pre-sale page or head to the product page to learn more about its features.