UMIDIGI S3 Pro shows off its 48MP Sony camera via dazzling samples

The Sony IMX586 48MP camera sensor is expected to be present on multiple devices this year like the Honor View 20 and the Huawei Nova 4. Another device that will come equipped with it is the UMIDIGI S3 Pro, the company’s next camera-centric flagship that is scheduled to go official later this month. So, the first photo samples are already available and reveal the possibilities of the 48MP camera sensor in various lighting environments.

(to view in full resolution, right-click on the image and open in new tab)

The Sony IMX586 camera offers 0.8-micron pixel size in good lighting and when there is low light, it combines neighboring pixels to produce a 12MP photo taken with larger, 1.6-micron pixel size. Having 1/2″ across physical dimensions, the sensor is larger than most competitors, giving it an advantage when gathering light in low-light scenes.

What’s more, according to the render, the UMIDIGI S3 Pro will feature a ceramic design similar to that of the Xiaomi Mix Series, which looks classy. Also, the 3.5mm headphone jack is preserved, unlike many modern flagships. In addition, next to the 48MP camera on the back, there is a secondary, 12MP telephoto camera while on the front, the selfie shooter is a 20MP one. Under the hood lies a big 5150mAh battery and the A.I. Helio P70 SoC accompanied by 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Lastly, there will be a 6.3″ FHD+ waterdrop full display with in-cell LTPS technology. As stated, the S3 Pro will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

UMIDIGI S3 Pro is scheduled to go official later this month but a specific date isn’t yet available. More details along with the price should surface soon.