Chuwi laptops are among the most affordable you can buy right now

Chuwi is a very popular laptop and tablet manufacturer from China and they have successfully launched a series of laptop lately, including the LapBook SE, LapBook Air, and LapBook 12.3. Also, this year they are going to release their new generation of devices that includes the Herobook, Probook and LapBook Pro. And besides their good build quality, they are pretty affordable as well.

Chuwi LapBook SE

keeping up with your social networks, streaming movies, listening to music, posting photos, gaming, video chatting with the parents back home. In addition, carrying a laptop around can be a pain, so it should be light and thin so Chuwi chose a 13.3″ display that is big enough to allow for portability but not that big to make it difficult to carry around. The LapBook SE is also packed with Intel Gemini Lake N4100 processor and borderless backlit keyboard.

Chuwi LapBook Air

The LapBook Air comes with a 14.1″ fully laminated FHD display and is powered by Intel’s Apollo Lake N3450 CPU. In addition, there is plenty of RAM (8GB) available for carefree us, 128GB of internal storage, and an M.2 SSD expansion slot. Add to that the backlit keyboard and the 10000mAh battery and you have the perfect budget ultrabook. Until January 31st it will cost just €339.15 on Amazon using coupon SpringPre

Chuwi LapBook 12.3

The LapBook 12.3 comes with the Intel Apollo lake processor, a 12.3″ IPS display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via external memory. It is priced at $277.49 on Amazon from until the end of the month. You can get it here.

Chuwi HeroBook

The Chuwi HeroBook is a new addition to the company’s lineup and will be launched next month. It packs an Intel 4-core/4-threads CPU built on 14nm process technology and 5W ultra-low power consumption. There is also a 14.1″ anti-glare display as well as a large, 38Wh battery that makes it ideal for office work since it sports a full-sized keyboard. You can find more info about it here.

Chuwi ProBook

Chuwi ProBook is another upcoming laptop and will pack 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The CPU powering it will be a gen Intel Core, and it will once again sport a 13.3″ IPS fully laminated display. What’s more, a borderless backlit keyboard will allow for typing in low-light environments. There is no information yet on when it will hit the market.

Chuwi LapBook Pro

CHUWI LapBook Pro can be considered a full-view laptop packed with Gemini Lake N4100 CPU and 90% screen-to-body ratio. The 14.1″ FHD display has nearly non-existent borders on its 3 sides while the keyboard is backlit and it runs on Windows 10. You can find more info about it here.