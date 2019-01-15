Doogee Y8 debuts with a beautiful waterdrop display and stunning price

Doogee is on fire this year with many smartphones being ready to hit the market. We already know about the upcoming modular Doogee S90. But until that one comes out, a new budget device is already here. We are talking about the Doogee Y8, a member of the Y Series that is mainly addressed to the youthful and fashion-spirited people. It debuted on Aliexpress and it will set you back just $69.99 until January 20th! The official price will be $89.99 and you can speed up a bit to catch the $20 discount for the next 6 days. The star of the device is its waterdrop display design and gradient color covers.

Advanced Waterdrop Display

The display is the first thing you look at when taking a smartphone out of its box. And the first thing you notice on the Doogee Y8 is the beautiful 6.1″ waterdrop display. The notch is just a tiny droplet on the top center and hosts the selfie shooter. This design choice allows for an impressive 89.8% screen/body ratio. This design is adopted by some other manufacturers too while Doogee chose a 19:9 aspect ratio and managed to make bezels as slim as possible to give users a limitless display experience.

Unique Colors Scheme-Emerald Green

The original gradient colors of the Y8 pop out as it wants to be youthful and very fashion friendly. According to the company, the design is inspired by the dancing, energetic, colorful neon nights. The Y8 is available in Midnight Black, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green. The gradient effect is especially visible in the Emerald Green color and it gradually changes from the sides towards the middle while other brands choose the top-to-bottom effect.

Android 9 Pie and strong performance

Besides the looks, the Y8 is a strong performer too. It comes with the latest Android OS (Pie) that sports advanced features like A.I., Adaptive Battery, App Action etc. In addition, there is a dual rear camera, 4G network support, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and a big, 3400mAh battery that gives 240 hours of standby. Judging from the warm welcome it got during the first day of the sale, the Doogee Y8 should be extremely popular among users. It seems that you get what you pay for isn’t that valid anymore. Affordable can be fashionable and powerful nowadays.