KXD W50 may feature the longest battery life among budget phones (video)

If you’re in the market for a budget smartphone, you should definitely take a look at the brand new budget smartphone, KXD W50. It is a real budget device as it comes at an ultra-low price and at the same time features a quad-core SoC, a 2100mAh battery, a good display, 5MP rear camera, and 2MP selfie shooter. Let’s take a look at the official product video below.

So, if you’ve been looking for a long time to grab a budget device to use as a backup or just have basic needs, this could be the one. In the past, the term “budget phones” was usually a warning rather than a tempting proposition since short battery life, sluggish performance, low-quality display, and awful cameras were a standard. The enormous development in the smartphone industry the past years though have allowed for low-budget devices that can be considered pretty good. The KXD W50 is a perfect example of that with its long-lasting battery life and rest of the specs.

The W50 comes with a 2100mAh battery which is higher than its average competitors. By adopting advanced battery saving, the W50 can last 12 days of standby time, 20 hours of talk time, or 120

hours of music playback. Moreover, the W50’s battery is more than just capacity as it sports a high density of 650 Wh/L, packing more power in limited space. Also, it can still retain 80% of its capacity even after 600 charging cycles.

Besides the long-lasting W50, the company will continue to release a series of models offering high-quality, great user experience, and affordable price. The KXD W50 is now available on Aliexpress for just $41.99! If you are tempted by simplicity and value-for-money, you can get it here.