Chuwi Ubook is a 2in1 Windows tablet with up to 1TB of storage

Chuwi’s next star device is going to be Chuwi Ubook and to bring it to the market, the Chinese manufacturer is going to launch a crowdfunding campaign on the famous platform, Kickstarter. Those who will choose to back it will have the chance to get a 25% super-early bird discount as soon as it launches. All you have to do is register on the official product page.

As you can see from the product photos, the Chuwi Ubook adopts the U-shaped kickstand, similar to the one found on HP’s Spectre X2. This design choice maximizes sturdiness and allows for adjusting to any position desired, unlike Microsoft’s Surface Go. What’s more, it is a fully capable device with plenty of ports being available and support for Chuwi’s Docking Keyboard that turns it from a tablet to a laptop.

In addition, the Ubook comes with an 11.6″ FHD display, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, Intel’s Core M3 CPU, and a 30.4Wh battery. What’s more surprising, the top version will feature 1TB of SSD storage. Throughout the market, only Apple’s iPad Pro tablet comes with such a big storage option while other products like the Surface Go and Huawei’s MateBook E offer only 128GB and 256GB options.

According to official information, the base version of the Chuwi Ubook will cost under $400, a lot cheaper than Apple’s iPad Pro base model.