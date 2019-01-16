Ulefone Armor 6 manufacturing and Quality Control procedures (video)

Being among the best rugged phones for the 1st half of 2019, the Ulefone Armor 6 is expected to start shipping soon. Many buyers are wondering when will that be and Ulefone is giving the answer with an inside look of the manufacturing process and quality control. Let’s take a look at what happens before we get the chance to unbox our brand new device.

The video demonstrates the production line and we can see that it is well-organized and adopts strict standards when it comes to quality control. Each device goes into the market after it has gone through many tests that guarantee perfect fitting and ensure it is rugged, as advertised. After all, the Armor series is well-received by the community and that isn’t a coincidence.

Ulefone Armor 6 is certified by IP68/IP69K protection grade and MIL-STD-810G certification. On the hardware side, there is Helio P60 octa-core AI SoC accompanied by the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage make sure you are covered now and make the device future-proof, meaning it can handle any software update for the next couple of years. In addition to that, the phone boasts a 6.2″ notch FHD+ display that delivers high clarity and color accuracy. Even under the bright sun, the display remains fully readable. Lastly, there is a 21MP/13MP dual rear camera, a 13MP selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery that supports wireless and 18W wired charging. Also, the phone supports fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

The pre-sale has already began and gives you the chance to grab one for just $359.99 and that includes a free wireless charger as well as a free protective film. Besides Aliexpress, you can also get it on Banggood as well as on Gearbest. Also, the Armor Series includes the Armor 3T with walkie-talkie function. It also comes at a discounted price of $276.37.