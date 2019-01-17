Alldocube Winter Deals: Up to 70% off on Aliexpress (videos)

If you think that this period is off-season and manufacturers are saving their deals and offers for traditional deal days like Valentine’s Day, for example, think again. Alldocube is breaking this “rule” as they are giving discount up to 70% during their Winter Deals on Aliexpress until January 21st. Among the models that are available at a discounted price are their 3 latest models, Allodocube X, M5X, and M8. You can check out all the available devices here. On the deals page, you can also get $10 and $2 coupons.

Alldocube X

Alldocube had shown us several reasons why the Alldocube X tablet is a perfect and cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. We are beginning to see reasons with that claim, going by the design which the tablet adopts. The tablet borrows the main feature of the Samsung tablet which is a 2.5K SuperAMOLED display bringing an immersive, theatre-like experience in terms of image quality. By doing so, the company ALLDOCUBE has marked themselves as the only company from China to bring out an Android AMOLED tablet.

Alldocube M5X

Τhe M5X sports a 10.1″ 2560×1600 IPS display while the Helio 10-core SoC takes care of performance and 4G/LTE connectivity. Also, the device features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage and that’s enough for just about everyone. Of course, it runs on Android with the version being very recent as it comes with Android Oreo. Other than that, there is a big, 6600mAh battery, dual-band WiFi and wide support of network bands.

Alldocube M8

The Alldocube M8 features an 8″ display and is the first of the company’s products to sport the Helio X27 10-core SoC. Of course, all cores support 64bit while the Mali T880 MP4 GPU is powerful enough for almost every game out there. The device also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box.