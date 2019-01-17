Elephone opened its 2nd Store in Morocco! (video)

It is definite that Elephone is on its way to achieving the big goals they’ve set for this year. The most important of all seems to be the expansion to international markets, not only via online sales but also with their physical presence in markets somewhat neglected by other tech companies.

So, following its continuously rising course over the last 2 years and their 1st opening of a physical store in Rabat, Morocco, the Chinese manufacturer opened their 2nd store in Morocco, in the city of Quneitra. The Quneitra store is the 2nd in Morocco as well as in the African continent. As a reminder, the company’s brand ambassador is Leila Gouchi, a famous local artiste whose popularity extends beyond the shores.

Together with great devices that will soon hit the market, Elephone is continuing to expand beyond China, establishing its brand name and setting the foundations for further enhancement and product developing. You can visit the official Facebook page here for further information.