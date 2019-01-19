Doogee S90 on Kickstarter: Only 39 units left in the $200 discount early bird offer!

Doogee S90, the modular flagship from the Chinese manufacturer, has already started the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and it has already raised $120K in just 24 hours! As always, there are super early bird offers for early backers and right now, there are still just 39 units of S90 option left with the super early bird price. If you’ve decided that you want one, it is now time to hurry and get the $200 discount! Of course, shipping is free worldwide.

Doogee equips the S90 with top mid-range specs like the Helio P60 SoC and a U-notch display. Also, there will be 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The killer feature, of course, is the modular design and the selected modules that the company decided to develop. As analyzed in previous articles, the S90 is a rugged phone that can expand its features and capabilities through the following modules:

Night Vision Camera

Professional Rugged Walkie-Talkie

Gamepad

5000mAh Powerbank Module

To learn all the details about it, you can visit the official product page here. To back the campaign and get $200 off, just head to the Kickstarter campaign.