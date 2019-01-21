Doogee S90: The Walkie-Talkie Module explained (video review)

Doogee S90 modular smartphone is bringing a Walkie-Talkie module with it and if you’ve ever found yourself in a situation where there is no cellular coverage and you want to communicate with someone not far away, you’ll immediately fall in love with it. Because this module turns your smartphone into an intercom device even if you are in the middle of nowhere. This and 3 more modules are available on the Kickstarter campaign that reached $10K in just 3 minutes and $120K in just 24 hours. An instant success. But let’s see a review of the device from the popular Unbox Therapy Youtube channel.

Magnetic Points to connect

The modules attach to the back of the device via magnets that grab on 16-metal points placed on the rear bottom part of the phone cover. The magnetic force holds the selected module in place and at the same time, the metal points act as data transmission points to and from the modules. Using magnets, snapping the modules on is a matter of 1-2 seconds as there’s no need to open the back cover or the bottom of the device as LG had designed the G5.

Features of the Walkie-Talkie module and its usability

As shown above, it is notably easy to switch between the phone and the digital walkie-talkie anytime-anywhere and really quickly. The walkie-talkie module has digital and real-time intercom network with a range of 5-10km distance that makes it a very reliable two-way radio for team coordination in construction sites, event-coordination companies and production plants involving multiple people. When it comes to no-network areas, users can turn the S90 into intercom mode at once and enjoy uninterrupted communication. Really useful for outdoor explorers on remote sites, miners below network signals and mountain climbers on high altitudes with no cellular reception.

Digital walkie-talkie module makes the Doogee S90 a safest, reliable and convenient device for real-time communication. The Chinese manufacturer has proved their expertise as a professional rugged phone manufacturer for outdoor communication with previous devices like the S70 and S80, but expectations are really high for their 1st modular device. Mass production is on its way and you can order yours on Kickstarter to get an awesome early bird’s price.