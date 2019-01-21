Final chance to get up to 15% off on Babahu X1 Indiegogo campaign

Babahu X1, the world’s 1st AI-powered smart toothbrush has made a wave in the past month on the market. The crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo has reached over 1300% of its funding target, certainly a huge success for the company that is grateful to all its supporters.

Babahu X1 brings hands-free tooth brushing to everyone. It is a fully-automated toothbrush that is designed based on the Bass technique of brushing. To do that, it focuses on 5 features that make daily oral hygiene simple. This includes an AI-powered smart chip that can identify various toothbrush heads automatically and combine your oral condition with different comfort levels. Then there’s the Bass Method of brushing that is acknowledged by 80% of dentists worldwide: The 45°angle Babahu bristles offer 6D clean brushing. Also, there is a built-in nine-axis sensor that employs a magnetic levitation sonic motor with a vibration frequency of 18,000-40000pm for a deep sonic cleansing in just 20 seconds. What’s more important, is the audio alert for children that with commands like “Great”, “Keep it up”, “Please bite gently” or “See you next time” encourages children to keep brushing every day. Lastly, the FDA-approved brushes are safe for daily use and gum health.

