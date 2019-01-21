Ulefone Armor 6 battery test reveals awesome endurance (video)

Apart from being one of the best rugged phones of the year in terms of specs and features, the Ulefone Armor 6 sports a big -but smaller than other rugged phones- battery too. Someone would say that carrying a smaller battery than other rivals is a disadvantage but the 5000 mAh combined with the12nm Helio P60 AI SoC, saves 20% compared to 14nm SoCs that most devices use. Let’s check out the battery test video below.

As we can see in the video, after one hour of gaming, one hour of video playback, one hour of music playback, and 0.5 hours of video recording, the Armor 6 consumed 35% of its battery capacity. Also, according to the PCMark battery benchmark, the phone can be used continuously for 11 hours and 11 minutes! Really impressive.

Besides the battery, Ulefone Armor 6 comes with IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G certification and a UV sensor. There is also a 6.2″ FHD+ notch display, dual rear camera with 21MP/13MP sensor combo, a 13MP selfie shooter, wireless charging, fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google PAy, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The retail price is $359.99 but you can get it for $15 less using coupon 1BGA6 during checkout on Banggood. For more information, visit the official product page.