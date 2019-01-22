Alldocube X hits online retailers while shipping to backers has begun (hands-on video)

Alldocube X is finally reaching its crowdfunding backers since the company has announced that over 1600 orders are already on their way. As a matter of fact, some lucky ones have already received theirs and report that the Super AMOLED display is indeed gorgeous.

The killer feature of the X is, without a doubt, its Super AMOLED display in conjunction with its affordable price. Until now, Samsung was considered the king of AMOLED tablets but their price is too steep for many users. Alldocube decided to change that and with the help of its backers through crowdfunding, the project became a reality. And since the first orders are on their way, the tablet made its way to other online retailers eventually.

If you haven’t heard of Alldocube X before, it’s now time to learn all about it on the official product page. And who knows, you may end up ordering one for yourself!