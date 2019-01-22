Grab the Xiaomi 4A 43″ Smart TV 20% off, shipping from EU warehouses!

Besides smartphones, Xiaomi produces dozens of other smart devices but most of them never see the rest of the world as they are available only in China and a few more countries. One of these products is their Smart TV Series. But now, buyers living in Europe have a chance to grab the Xiaomi 4A 43″ Smart TV with shipping from Spain and Poland at an incredible price. The offer is coming from Muchen Technology (aka MC Mart) that is offering the device 20% off on their Aliexpress Store until January 26th. This means that it will cost you just $341.46 plus shipping fees of course.

Stock in Spain and Poland means that European residents will get their purchase must faster and without the fear of import customs fees. The Xiaomi Smart TVs are considered to be among the most VFM TVs out there since they combine good specs with Android TV installed.

Xiaomi 4A 43″ main features

Global Version with Multi-language support (English, Spanish, French, Polish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Romania, and 80 more languages)

FHD ultra-bright LED display

Powerful 20W stereo speakers

500,000+ hours of content on PatchWall

Mali-450 MP5 750MHz, 64-bit quad-core processor, 1GB/8GB, multiple ports, 3*HDMI, 3*USB

One remote to Control TV, set-top box and more

Bluetooth Voice Search / Google Cast / Google Play Store / Google Play Movies & TV / Google Play Music / Youtube App

If you are speaking Spanish you can follow this link to access the offer page in your language. For English, visit the English version here. You can also visit the MC Mart Facebook Page to learn more about the company and discover more offers.