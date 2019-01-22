Heavy Winter? Grab Trustech Space Heaters at a discount (coupon)

Some people love Summer and some love Winter. One thing’s for sure: Everybody gets cold during a heavy Winter. So, most people avoid going out too often and prefer to stay warm at home. And an affordable way to do that is by obtaining an electric space heater. This is even more obvious to those who still rely on central heating systems that most of the times not enough to take the edge off of winter’s bite.

Of course, a space heater cannot replace a traditional system but it is a perfect quick fix for a room that just won’t heat up. And when choosing a heater, the two most important factors are heating capacity and size. The perfect space heater should be powerful but not noisy, compact, and safe. Fortunately, there are a few brands specialized in making good but cost-effective space heaters and Trustech is one of them. Especially when you can get one at a discounted price using coupon 183HEATER on Amazon. The coupon brings the price down to just $35.88.

This specific model is compact and provides effective and consistent warmth without getting in your way. It comes with two heat settings, 750W and 1.500W and is equipped with a cooling fan as well. The desired power can be adjusted via the knob to achieve the desired temperature. Of course, it also sports overheat protection and will automatically shut off when a potential overheat temperature is reached. What’s more, it will resume operation after it cools down. Lastly, the coolest feature is the tip-over safety function which shuts the heater off if it gets knocked over accidentally.