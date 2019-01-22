Ulefone Armor 6: Camera capabilities showcased (video)

In recent years, the focus, whenever a new smartphone model is released, has moved a bit away from performance and moved more towards other features like camera performance. So, the vast majority of devices come equipped with at least dual camera modules on the back and the same goes for the Ulefone Armor 6, the latest -and greatest- rugged model of the Chinese manufacturer. And since it is a device that will be mainly used outdoors, great frames can come out of a good camera. So, let’s take a look at how it does in the video below.

The main camera of Armor 6 consists of a 21MP/13MP sensor combo accompanied by a dual flash whereas the selfie shooter features a 13MP sensor. In the video, it seems that it does good in reducing noise while the AI-powered SoC adjusts parameters automatically to enhance photos real time. These particular photos loook really good but a more safe conclusion will be made after we make a review.

Ulefone Armor 6 comes with IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G certification and a UV sensor. There is also a 6.2″ FHD+ notch display, dual rear camera with 21MP/13MP sensor combo, a 13MP selfie shooter, wireless charging, fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The retail price is $359.99 but you can get it for $15 less using coupon 1BGA6 during checkout on Banggood. You can also find it on Aliexpress. For more information, visit the official product page.