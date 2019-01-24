Elephone A5 Android Pie update is in the works, will soon be released

Elephone has many times been accused of severe lack of after sales support by users around the web. Especially for its software update policy and the lack of major OS version updates. This was partly true in the past but the company has changed its support strategy the last couple of years. And the proof for this is the update of Elephone A5 to Android 9 Pie that will soon be released. According to the video below, the update is almost ready with minor bugs still remaining to be polished. So, Elephone A5 users will soon have the chance to enjoy Google’s latest OS on their devices.

The A5 features a 6.18″ FHD+ display with a notch and is powered by the latest Helio P60 mid-range SoC that gets help from the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, there is a 4000mAh battery that is one of the biggest in this display dimensions and is usually found in Xiaomi mid-range devices. A nice touch is the fingerprint sensor that is placed on top of the power button. On the gradient back cover there is a triple rear camera with 12MP/5MP/0.3MP configuration while the front shooter is a dual camera with 20MP/2MP sensor combo. You can learn more about the company and its devices on their official website.