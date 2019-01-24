Ulefone announces its Chinese New Year deals for rugged phones

The Chinese New Year is approaching and, as always, this time of the year is ideal for anyone who is on the hunt for a good deal. And as a Chinese manufacturer, Ulefone offers some of its best products on offer to pass good wishes and joy to customers all over the world. Of course, the products come from the Armor Series, as rugged smartphones is the sector that Ulefone specializes in, receiving many praises from media and users.

Ulefone Armor 6 – Big screen, big memory rugged phone

Ulefone Armor 6 want to be the best rugged phone of 2019 and it has pretty good chances as it is equipped with powerful specs and features. It comes with Helio P60 SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage as well as a big, 6.2″ FHD+ notch display. Also, there is a dual rear camera with 21MP/13MP sensors together with a 13MP front shooter. Under the hood lies a 5000mAh battery with wireless charging, it supports fingerprint and face unlock, global network bands and NFC with Google Pay in conjunction with Android 8.1 Oreo. As a rugged phone, it’s certified by IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G protection grade and Ulefone has added UV sensor. You can now get it for $359.99, $100 off the official price, here.

Ulefone Armor 5 – fashionable, stylish rugged phone

Ulefone Armor 5 is the world’s first notch screen rugged phone and is famous for its 18.9:9, 5.85″ display and fashionable appearance. It comes with IP68 certification and sports an 8-core SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a 16MP/5MP dual rear camera along with a 13MP front camera, packs 5000mAh big battery that supports 5V2A fast charging together with Qi wireless charging, fingerprint and face unlock, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The promotion price is just $184.99. You can get it here.

Ulefone Armor 3/3T – the biggest battery capacity rugged phone

Battery capacity is really important as it allows for care-free use throughout the day. Both Ulefone Armor 3 and 3T come with a huge, 10300mAh battery. They share the same specs apart from the Walkie-Talkie function that is present on the Armor 3T. So, they both feature IP68/IP69K protection grading and MIL-STD-810G and come with the Helio P23 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of internal storage. As for the camera, there is a Sony 21MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie shooter. Both support face and fingerprint unlock, NFC with Google Pay, global network bands, and Android 8.1 Oreo. You can get the Ulefone Armor 3T for just $289.99 here and the Armor 3 for just $259.99 here.

Ulefone Armor X2 – Rugged phone for under $100

The Armor X2 is the budget model from Ulefone but it still carries some interesting specs like IP68 protection grade a 5.5″ 18:9 HD+ full display with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB more). There’s also a 5000mAh battery, 13MP/5MP dual rear shooter, an 8MP selfie snapper, fingerprint and face unlock, NFC with Google Pay, GPS/Glonass, and Android 8.1 Oreo. It costs just $89.99 here.