Alldocube X goes on offer on Amazon and other retail stores

This is a great year for Android tablets since many manufacturers returned to their roots and begun offering Android tablets again. Besides traditional manufacturers, Alldocube made a huge impression by releasing the 1st affordable tablet featuring a Super AMOLED display to compete with the South Korean titan, Samsung. And they did pretty well as it seems users are thirsty for high-end features.

The Alldocube X started its journey on Indiegogo, the crowdfunding platform, and now that this is over, the journey continues on retail stores around the globe. Next stop is Amazon and the X will is now available on Amazon UK, Amazon DE, and will soon be back in stock on Amazon JP. In addition, Aliexpress is another great place to find one, especially if you are living in Asia.

Besides the AMOLED display that alone could easily justify the current price tag, the X excels in other sectors too. Below, you can check its main specs and if you want the full report, visit the product page.