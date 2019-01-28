Chuwi Aerobook announced: the most cost-effective bezel-less laptop

Chuwi is constantly improving its position in the global laptop market thanks to its affordable and well-built models. Another is coming soon as the company will launch the Chuwi Aerobook on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo next month. A discount campaign is already running but first, let’s take a look at what the Aerobook brings to the Chuwi product portfolio.

The Aerobook adopts the popular “full-view” display with 3 out of 4 bezels being ultra-slim. According to official data, the slim bezels measure just 5mm thick resulting in a 15% increase of screen/body ratio that reaches 65%. What’s more, the full-sized keyboard sports slim edges making the device quite thin and giving it a weight of just 1.25kg.

As you can see in the chart above, the Aerobook comes packed with Intel® Core™M3 series CPU manufactured with 14-nm process and feature just 4.5W TDP design to achieve ultra-low power consumption while maintaining robust performance. In addition, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage take care of multitasking while the 38Wh battery ensures long battery performance. In terms of ports, there are 2 high-speed USB 3.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a DC port, and a Micro HDMI port.

The official price of Chuwi Aerobook is expected to be $499 and a prize-winning campaign is held on the company’s official website. When the “energy bar” reaches 20W, 25% discount and an $80 gift package will be unlocked. This means that you can get it for just $379. For more details, visit the promotion page.