Display technology is the next big thing in the smartphone industry: which will dominate?

Much of 2018 and the beginning of this year is orbiting around new display technologies that will or already have appeared in the smartphone industry. It seems that the notch is just a transition between traditional display panels and the new generation of hole-in display panels and bendable ones. We already have an official product release from a small Chinese manufacturer that sports a bendable display and we are expecting Samsung’s and Xiaomi’s models soon.

Hole-in displays rising

Together with the radical foldable phones, the traditional form factor of smartphones will continue to exist but they will do away with the notch. The new trend that is expected to take over the industry is the camera placement inside the display, behind a hole. This results in uniformity as far as front panel design is concerned but creates a big problem for… compulsive users. It looks like a… mole on the display.

Folding displays bring (?) the future, now

Folding display devices have been in the news for many years. Samsung was supposedly going to bring a folding smartphone to the market every year for the past 5 years but this didn’t happen. And there are good reasons for that. The technology is still immature as, besides the display, the rest of the device is not flexible. This results in bulky devices while the material covering the display panel is a kind of plastic which means more durability against bumps but less clarity and color accuracy.

Create a big display everywhere

Another approach is that of smartphones carrying a mobile projector. The first phone of this kind was the Samsung Beam back in 2012 but the Korean giant soon let it go and focused on other form factors. But now, micro-projectors have greatly advanced and can become a reliable solution. The latest device to use a projector is the Blackview Max 1, a rugged device with upper mid-range specs that include a 6.01″ FHD+ display, 8-core SoC from MTK accompanied by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Despite the projector that takes up a lot of space, the phone manages to remain rather compact and sports Gorilla Glass on both the front and the back. Also, there is a dual front camera with 16M/0.3M configuration and a 16MP on the back. Imagine lying on your bed and watching a movie on the ceiling.

