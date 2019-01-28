Super Clearance Deals on the RTDC Aliexpress Store!

Cyber Monday is without a doubt the best time of the year if you want to grab a real bargain from online stores. But thankfully, there are e-retailers that offer great deals throughout the year. The same goes for the RTDC Store on Aliexpress that is offering 4 smartphones up to 20% off and as low as $40.99! Let’s check out the deals.

KXD W50 – Longer battery life than you’d expect

If you’re in the market for a budget smartphone with great battery life but compact in size, you should definitely consider the KXD W50. It features a quad-core SoC, 2100mAh battery, 5″ display, 5MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The battery adopts advanced battery saving technology and W50 can last 12 days of standby time and 20 hours of talk time. The retail price stands at $49.99 but you can grab it for 18% off, at the unbeatable price of just $40.99!

KXD W55 – HD display for under $50

When you look around the smartphone market, it’s almost impossible to find a phone with a 5.5″ HD display for under $50. That’s until now that the KXD W55 sells for just $45.44 during the clearance! It features a vibrant 5.5″ 1280×720 display that sports wide viewing angle, better contrast, and color saturation among many of the same category. Other specs include a quad-core SoC 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There are also 5MP cameras on both the front and back, a removable 2500mAh battery, and dual SIM/dual standby feature. It comes with Android 6 and features 4 colors: Red, Blue, Gold, and Black. The original price $55.41 and it is reduced by 18% during the clearance event. You can get it here.

E&L W7S – The most affordable rugged smartphone

As a professional rugged phone manufacturer, E&L’s rugged series sells like hot cake. Normally, they are priced a little higher than their competitors but that’s gone too as you can get the W7S for just $79.99, 20% off! And what this price gets you is IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification, 5″ HD display, MT6737 quad-core SoC with 2GB/16GB configuration, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. Its battery is has 2800mAh capacity with 15 levels of protection and Android 7 Nougat is its OS.

E&L W9 – 6″ FHD display has never been cheaper

If you are looking for a more premium rugged smartphone, then the E&L W9 could be the perfect candidate. The outside is carefully designed and crafted to meet the rigid IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. It sports a premium 6″ FHD display and is driven by the MT6753 octa-core SoC together with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There’s a big 4000mAh battery, 8MP rear and 5MP fron cameras, and Android 7 Nougat. The official price is $119.99 and during the clearance activity, it drops by 15% to just $101.99!