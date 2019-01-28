Ulefone Armor 6 confirms its “rugged king” title in this durability test (video)

At Ulefone, they want to establish themselves as the top rugged smartphone manufacturer and their 6th generation of the Armor concentrates their best efforts till now. In an attempt to prove that title and confirm the “king of rugged phones” nickname, Ulefone put the Armor 6 through a series of tests to prove its durability. Let’s watch how it did in these real-life tests.

In these multiple tests that include dropping onto different floors, dropping into water, rolling under the vehicle and so on, the Ulefone Armor 6 survived and came out just fine thanks to its reinforced corners. The TPU material in the phone’s body plus the Gorilla Glass 5 and sealed port, prevented water and dust do any harm at all. So, besides drop-resistant, it’s also protected against water and dust. Its special design is responsible for its durability and it can rightfully claim the king of rugged phones in 2019.

Ulefone Armor 6 comes with IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G certification and a UV sensor. There is also a 6.2″ FHD+ notch display, dual rear camera with 21MP/13MP sensor combo, a 13MP selfie shooter, wireless charging, fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The retail price is $359.99 on Banggood and Aliexpress. For more information, visit the official product page.