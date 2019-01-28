UMIDIGI goes official on Souq.com offering a Flash Sale in the Middle East

UMIDIGI is sticking to their plan to expand beyond China and their aim is to enter markets that are not very popular among other manufacturers. This time around, the Chinese manufacturer announced an exclusive partnership with Souq.com, a UAE-based retailer, marking UMIDIGI’s entry in the Middle East. So, following Africa and Latin America, UMIDIGI’s phones are ready to delight Middle East users. Of course, an official launch couldn’t do without a Flash Sale so the limited promotion includes 2 smartphones from January 27th, the UMIDIGI A3 (299 AED) and A3 Pro (435 AED).

UMIDIGI A3

The A3 can be considered one of the best-looking budget phones out there. It comes with a 5.5″ HD+ IPS display and when it comes to performance, the MT6739 quad-core SoC takes over. It supports dual SIM and a microSD slot at the same time to expand internal storage up to 256GB more. As for the camera, there is a 12MP/5MP dual rear camera whereas the selfie shooter stands at 8MP. Lastly, the A3 supports Dual 4G VoLTE technology.

UMIDIGI A3 Pro

UMIDiGI A3 Pro is an incremental upgrade to the A3 and comes with a bigger display as well as more RAM and storage. The display is 5.7″ wide and has an HD+ resolution. On the inside lies the MTK6739 SoC accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Camera setups are the same as its smaller sibling and comes with Android Oreo.

Both A3 and A3 Pro offer high-end design, good performance, all combined with a wallet-friendly price. The quad-core performance is enough to cover all your basic smartphone needs and the connectivity options are above average. If you live in the Middle East, you now have the chance to get these 2 on discount as well as other models from the company. Until January 4th the UMIDIGI A3 cost just 299AED and the A3 Pro comes at 299AED.