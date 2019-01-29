Save $20 off on Elephone A5 Mini and more deals on this promotion
by ago0
The Elephone A6 Mini was announced in October of 2018 in the Global Sources Electronics Fair. Back then, it was just a dummy unit but now it is ready to hit the market and Elephone is offering a $20 off coupon on the reservation activity.
Elephone A6 Mini features a 5.71″ waterdrop notch display and this means that the overall size of the device will be quite compact. The rear panel will host a dual camera setup with 16MP/2MP sensors while the notch on the front panel makes some space for the 16MP selfie shooter. As for other features, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock. The device runs on Android Pie, the latest OS from Google.
Besides the A6 Mini, more devices are also on promotion, including U Series, A4 Series, and Elephone A5. To reserve your A6 Mini and check out all the deals running, visit the promotion page here.