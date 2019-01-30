Alldocube M8 hands-on: Helio X27 dual 4G/LTE tablet with big battery (video)

Besides their star model, Alldocube X, with the Super AMOLED display, the Chinese manufacturer has released a series of tablets in multiple categories for every taste. One of the most VFM models is the Alldocube M8, an 8″ tablet sporting the Helio X27 SoC that, besides strong performance, offers dual 4G/LTE support and great battery performance. It is a budget device and lacks the luxurious build quality of the X but does what it meant to do, very well. Let’s see it in action in the video below.

In terms of hardware specs, the M8 features an 8″ display and is the first of the company’s products to sport the Helio X27 10-core SoC. Of course, all cores support 64bit while the Mali T880 MP4 GPU is powerful enough for almost every game out there. The device also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box. In addition, the M8 packs a big 5500mAh battery which certainly makes it stand out among other affordable 8″ tablets in the market. The battery power is 20% more than its predecessor and could take you through a day’s usage. Also, the tablet supports phone calls as well as dual SIM and 4G/LTE. In terms of storage, there are 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

If you like what you see, you can go ahead and place your order. Alldocube is slowly beginning to expand outside Asia so you can find their tablets on Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, and Amazon JP. Of course, they are still available on Aliexpress where you can get $10 off for purchases above $120. For more information, visit the official product page.