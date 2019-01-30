Handscape MUJA: The revolutionary gamepad Indiegogo campaign kicks off (video)

We have talked with Handscape before. They launched their 1st gen gamepad for iOS devices back in 2015 with more than 600 users backing it and now they are back with their 2nd generation gamepad, MUJA, that is a universal accessory for both Android and iOS devices. The Indiegogo campaign kicked off officially today with 2 early bird offers that bring the price down up to $50 from the MSRP price ($99):

Super early bird price: $49, only 500 pieces. It is valid only for people who have subscribed during the pre-launch period.

Early bird price: $59, valid for all the rest that will participate for the first time.

MUJA gamepad is kinda revolutionary since it’s design and philosophy is different from conventional gamepads. With features like suction cups, touch control panel, function keys, and over 50 hours of battery life, you are able to play all mainstream games anywhere, anytime. Plus, it is compatible with all 4.7″ and bigger devices no matter if it’s an iPhone or an Android device.

MUJA comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity to provide a stable and seamless connection while playing, providing a fast and stable transmission rate. Bluetooth transmission distance reaches up to 10m. There are four customized buttons on the sensitive touch panel to set different functions through the MUJA app, allowing you to customize the function keys and strokes based on different games. The 6 finger operation allows you to enjoy extra control of the game through both the display and the panel on the back. Also, you can drag every skill key on your phone’s screen and place it wherever it suits you best. As for the MUJA app, it supports all the games like PUBG, Survivor Royale, Arena Of Valor, etc. You can grab the early bird price on Indiegogo right now.