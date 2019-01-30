How can Ulefone Armor 6 be rugged and beautiful at the same time? (video)

It’s a common truth that rugged smartphones are not what someone would call “a work of art”. They are usually bulky and ugly, mostly due to materials used in order to make them durable. Ulefone started to change that in Armor 5 and has improved the design in the latest model, Armor 6. In the video below, the Chinese manufacturer is demostrating the overall as well as individual design choices. Let’s check it out.

The video shows the phone body that is made of high quality TPU surrounded by the metal frame, a combination that makes it drop resistant and sturdy. what’s more, the 4 specially designed corners are responsible for protecting the phone against drops. Corners are statictically the point a phone will hit when dropped and Ulefone has made sure they are designed in such a way that they absord the hit, protecting the display. Lastly, the grid design on the back is fashionable and helps heat dissipation when running heavy games while keeping the phone’s thickness low.

Ulefone Armor 6 comes with IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G certification and a UV sensor. There is also a 6.2″ FHD+ notch display, dual rear camera with 21MP/13MP sensor combo, a 13MP selfie shooter, wireless charging, fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The retail price is $359.99 on Banggood and Aliexpress. If you want to get a $60 coupon first, visit this page (only 200 coupons available). For more information, visit the official product page.