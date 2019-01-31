Chwui Ubook 2in1 Windows tablet goes live on Kickstarter with 25% off offer

Chuwi Ubook was revealed only recently, being the new 2in1 Windows tablet of the company that sports great specs and awesome price. Today, the Ubook was officially launched on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform with the 8GB/128GB super early bird discount offering up to 25% off for 300 units and a price of just $349. After all early bird discounts (20% and 15% off) end, the Chuwi Ubook will go back to its official retail price of $469. In addition, the 8GB/1TB version costs $699, a whole $100 off for just 30 units.

What makes the Ubook special is its light body that is made of aviation aluminum alloy. Featuring an 11.6″ display, it weighs just 760g while the thickness remains low, at 9mm. And if you add the customized backlit keyboard cover, the total weight reaches just 1034g, 30% lighter than most notebooks on the market.

Despite its thin body, Chuwi managed to achieve an awesome 9.5-hour battery life by adopting high-density polymer lithium batteries. And it performs pretty well too as it hosts the 4.5W Intel® Core™ M3 CPU combines with low-power LPDDR3 memory and 3W SSD storage to improve battery life even more. The SSD storage reaches up to 1TB and comes in the form of M.2 SSD which can fully meet multiple storage requirements like applications, photos, videos and more. The Chuwi UBook is now live on Kickstarter and if you want to get it at the lowest price possible, goa head and visit the campaign page.