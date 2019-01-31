UMIDIGI S3 Pro launch date confirmed, specs and prototype photos revealed

It’s official. UMIDIGI’s next flagship killer will launch on February 18th bringing 48MP camera and 5150mAh battery! We are talking about the UMIDIGI S3 Pro that has been in the news for a while with Chinese company wanting not only to catch up but also to get ahead of most of its competitors. As one of the first smartphones in the world to feature the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, the upcoming flagship will land on February 18th on Indiegogo, just in time for the MWC 2019. During the crowdfunding campaign, you have the chance to get it 30% off at just US$269.99. At the same time, the company released some real prototype photos to showcase its design.

Specs-wise, the UMIDIGI S3 Pro is one of the world’s first smartphones to host the 48MP Sony IMX586 CMOS sensor. While the sensor measures 1/2 inch, it also offers 0.8-micron pixel size that via pixel binning it can offer a large 1.6-micron pixel when in shooting low light conditions. There is also a secondary telephoto camera on board to obtain depth information and provide 2x optical zoom. The front shooter stands at 20MP for high-resolution selfies. Under the hood, the S3 Pro comes packed with a 5150mAh battery and the AI Mediatek SoC Helio P70 accompanied by 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Lastly, there is a 6.3″ FHD+ in-cell LTPS waterdrop notch display. According to company information, it will run on Android 9 Pie.

If you are a big fan of photography and big battery, the S3 Pro may be a better alternative to 48MP competitors like Honor View 20 and Huawei Nova 4 thanks to its affordable price. As stated above, the early bird price for those of you who choose to back the Indiegogo campaign is just $269.99, 30% off the official price! We expect more details to surface soon and we’ll keep you posted.