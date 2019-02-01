Ulefone Power 5S features great GPS performance and now costs just $194.91! (video)

A very important feature when talking about smartphones that adventurers use is battery performance as well as GPS performance. Battery performance is important because no one wants to run out of battery in the middle of nowhere and GPS is important because no one wants to get lost in the middle of nowhere. Ulefone is very proud of its Power Series that is one of the most popular in the big battery phones market segment so they put its 13K mAh battery phone, Power 5S, through a GPS accuracy test to demonstrate its performance. Let’s see how it did in the short video below.

Judging from the video, the GPS performance of Power 5S is excellent, since it precisely tracks the road and every corner on it. In addition, the map uses the compass to adjust to the car’s orientation while the built-in GPS of the vehicle remains the same.

the specs of Ulefone Power 5S include a 6″ FHD+ incell 18:9 display covered with Gorilla Glass 4, the MTK6763 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, dual rear camera with a 21MP Sony IMX230 sensor plus 5MP secondary one, dual front 13MP/5MP shooter, fingerprint and face unlock, 10W wireless charging, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The huge 13K mAh battery supports 5V/5A fast wired charging as well as wireless charging. Not only that, but it also offers reverse charging, acting as a powerbank in case you want to charge another device.

The Ulefone Power 5S is now available at an all-time low price. You can get it on Aliexpress for just $194.99. To learn more details about it, check out the official product page.